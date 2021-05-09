Juventus gets boost as Dembele aims to leave Barcelona this summer

Juventus has been handed a major transfer boost in their bid to sign Barcelona attacker, Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now, but they needed him to look for a move away before it could happen.

He will enter the last year of his current deal at Camp Nou and Todofichajes says he has no plans to extend the deal.

With the Spanish side also keen on not losing him for nothing after next season, the report says the club and player have agreed that this summer is the best time to end their relationship.

Dembele has had a better season in terms of staying fit, but he has struggled to play when Antoine Griezmann has been in fine form.

This has made him consider his future and it could be in Turin with the report insisting that the Frenchman wants to play for Juve.

He was signed from Borussia Dortmund for more than €100m, but he is currently valued at €50m and Juve could even get him for a lower price with good negotiations, considering that his deal is an expiring one.

Adding Dembele to their team ahead of next season could make Juventus a powerful side in Italy and Europe again.