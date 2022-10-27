Juventus gets boost as key duo will recover from injury before the weekend game

Juventus has been handed a fitness boost after it appeared they had lost Dusan Vlahovic and Alex Sandro to injuries.

Sandro could not start the game against Benfica after suffering a problem before the match began.

Vlahovic played and signalled to the bench to be subbed off around the 70th-minute mark for what appeared to be a severe discomfort.

A report on Football Italia reveals both stars underwent tests yesterday and discovered that Vlahovic only had a hardening of the flexor muscle.

Sandro had a slight hip discomfort and the report reveals we expect them to be available for Juventus’ game against Lecce.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic and Sandro have been important players for us and it would be a blow to lose them to injury, especially the Serbian striker.

However, it is great news that the injuries are not serious and we can have our men back on the team the next time we play.

Hopefully, we will not suffer more long-term injuries this season as we bid to end the year successfully.

Our exit from the UCL should drive the players and motivate them to chase domestic success.

This would be the surest way to make the fans happy and keep Max Allegri in the job.