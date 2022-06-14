Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Fabian Ruiz to their squad in this summer’s transfer window.

The midfielder will be out of contract at Napoli next year, and the Partenopei have been desperate to keep him.

Talks have been ongoing between him and the club, but a report on Football Italia claims there was still no progress made after the latest round of talks.

This means Juve can make their move and secure his signature this summer for a fee because Napoli will not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Juve FC Says

This development is good for the Bianconeri because Ruiz is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and we would benefit from adding him to our squad.

The current Juve midfield needs someone like him to add more quality into it.

We have also been linked with a move for Paul Pogba. Both of them will give our team a new look and it will hopefully also come with some fresh success.

However, if Ruiz prefers to leave Serie A, it would be hard to convince him to move to Turin instead.