Juventus gets boost as one of their biggest stars returns

Paulo Dybala had started 2021 in a better form than the first half of the season before he suffered an injury.

The Argentinean has been one of the best players at Juve for much of his time at the club, but he took time to adjust to the demands of Andrea Pirlo.

Just when things started going well, he got injured last month and hasn’t played since then.

The club had expected him to return for the Coppa Italia semifinal return leg against Inter Milan, but he suffered a relapse in his recovery which kept him out for longer.

The good news is that he is back to full fitness now, according to Calciomercato as he trained partially with the rest of the players yesterday.

The game against FC Porto may have come too early for him, but the report indicates that he could be named in the squad for the match.

In his absence, Juventus has done admirably well with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata delivering good performances.

However, they are still behind in the Serie A title race and they will need his input and goals to get back up the league table.

If he doesn’t play against Porto, he might be offered a few minutes in the weekend game against Crotone.