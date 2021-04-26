Juventus gets boost in their bid to stop paying Sarri as he nears managerial return

Juventus has been given a boost in their bid to get Maurizio Sarri off their wage bill as a new report claims he might return to manage another team soon.

The former Chelsea boss was made the head coach of Juventus in 2019 and helped them to win Serie A as well as reach the final of the Coppa Italia.

His team, however, fell short in the Champions League as Lyon eliminated them at the round of 16 stage.

That was deemed not good enough for a European campaign and he was replaced by Andrea Pirlo last year.

While he was relieved of his duties, he is technically on leave and still gets paid by the club until his contract ends next year or he gets a new job.

Juve would have been praying that he gets a new gig and that prayer may be answered soon.

Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia says AS Roma has convinced him to take their managerial position for next season.

His representatives and the club have now agreed to meet in the coming days to discuss the next step to be taken.

If he eventually agrees to join Roma, Juventus would be relieved of the obligation of paying him next season.