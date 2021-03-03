Juventus gets boost with Real Madrid seemingly done with Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is one manager Juventus may consider to replace Andrea Pirlo when the season ends and things don’t change in Turin.

The former Bianconeri has proven to be one of the best managers in the world after winning multiple Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

He won La Liga last season, but his work no longer excites the Madrid board and Todofichajes says he will not be their manager after this season unless something drastic happens.

They have become unhappy with some of his decisions, like selling the likes of Sergio Reguilon and sending Martin Odegaard out on loan.

His team is playing catch up in the title race, but they can still win the competition.

Nevertheless, the report says he is unlikely to continue after this campaign and that has opened the door for him to join Juve in the summer.

The Bianconeri made Pirlo their manager this season, but the former midfielder is struggling in this maiden campaign.

His team has reached the final of the Italian cup and remains in the Champions League.

But they are struggling in the league and could end this season trophyless if their form doesn’t improve on a consistent basis.

Madrid has already ordered for a new managerial search to begin and want an experienced boss.

It remains unclear if the Frenchman will take the Juve job immediately or ask for some time to rest.