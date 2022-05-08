Juventus gets Coppa Italia final boost with midfielder returning to fitness

Juventus has been handed a timely boost ahead of their Coppa Italia match against Inter Milan with Manuel Locatelli returning from injury.

The midfielder has been injured since early April and he suffered the setback against the same opponents in a league game.

The Bianconeri have continued their season without him since then, but he is one of the key men at the club and he is also a favourite of Max Allegri.

Since he joined in the summer, Juve has relied on him to provide top performances from their midfield.

His return is a welcome positive and Football Italia claims Max Allegri will call him up for the game against Inter.

The report says he has been working very hard to feature for the Bianconeri soon and their game against the Nerazzurri will be the fixture he makes his comeback.

Juve FC Says

We have faced Inter thrice this season and won none of the matches, so this Coppa Italia final is an important fixture for us.

Locatelli might not start the game, considering he lacks match practice.

But he might come off the bench and play a decisive role in the eventual outcome.