Juventus gets Cuadrado and McKennie injury boost

Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness front as two of their injured players close in on a return to action.

The Bianconeri have been hampered by injuries to their essential men in this window and that has seen them plan their campaign without many players in training.

Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie are two key players from the club who suffered injuries earlier in preseason.

While the Frenchman is still far from a return, a report on Tuttojuve claims McKennie is making good progress, and he could even be on the bench when Juve open their league season against Sassuolo this weekend.

Juan Cuadrado offers even more positive news because the report claims he is now so far in his recovery that he could be involved from the start in the match against the Black and Greens.

Juve FC Says

Injuries have become a problem for us recently, and Max Allegri will be keen to ensure he will have a strong team to field for the first match of the campaign.

If Cuadrado and McKennie are available to play, it would be a major boost even if they can only come off the bench.

But Allegri might not want to risk rushing them back to action so soon.