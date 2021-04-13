Juventus gets Depay boost but another team is keen on him

Juventus is one of the teams looking to sign Memphis Depay when the transfer window reopens.

The Dutchman will be a free agent in the summer and has told Lyon that he will leave.

He has been linked with a move to Barcelona since the last summer transfer window and they have reportedly been his first choice destination until now.

However, in a boost to Juve’s chances of signing him, Todofichajes says Barcelona’s financial problems will see them miss out on his signature.

The report says the Blaugrana have continued to struggle financially and that would see them miss out on signing him.

Juve would be one team that can take advantage of this development, but they might struggle now because PSG has become interested.

The French side might lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer, with the Frenchman looking closer to a move to Real Madrid.

The report says even if Mbappe stays, PSG still wants to bolster their attack by adding Depay.

The former Manchester United man has been one of the best attackers in France since he moved to Lyon in 2017.

One piece of good news is that PSG has so many forwards and they might allow Juve to sign Mauro Icardi to create space for Depay.