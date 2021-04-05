Juventus gets early boost for Genoa game with Strootman missing

Juventus has been given an early boost ahead of their weekend game against Genoa with Il Grifone set to be without Kevin Strootman, reports Calciomercato.

The midfielder joined them on loan in the last transfer window and he has been an ever-present in their team since that time.

The combative Dutchman has now picked up five yellow cards which rules him out of the Juventus match.

Juve hasn’t won any of their last two league games, losing to Benevento and then picking up just a point against Torino.

They will face Napoli in midweek before the game against Rossoblu and they have to win both matches.

They have given up on the league title now because even making the top four seems a very tough task for them.

Andrea Pirlo’s side will benefit from the absence of Strootman because the former Roma midfielder has been one of the best players since he joined them.

The 31-year-old has played 12 Serie A games for them and provided 3 assists.

With the likes of Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie rejoining the rest of the team in training for the game, Pirlo will have a strong squad to select from for their next two games.