Juventus has received both a boost and a setback on the injury front ahead of their next game.

The Bianconeri have largely enjoyed a fit squad this season, but as the campaign has progressed, they have lost some key players to injury.

One player they have been eagerly awaiting is Francisco Conceição, who has been sidelined since the last international break.

The attacker has now returned, and many fans believe he could help solve Juve’s goalscoring issues.

The Portuguese star will be eager to feature in Juventus’ upcoming match, but Football Italia reports that the team has suffered another injury blow.

According to the report, Timothy Weah has sustained a new injury and will be unavailable for the weekend match.

The American international was injured in the first game of the season and had just returned to action, but he is now sidelined again, and the Bianconeri will be without him for several weeks.

Juve FC Says

Losing Weah is a blow, but having Conceicao back is a major positive and he showed in his cameo against AS Roma that he could be the key to unlocking defences for us, especially when he comes off the bench in matches.