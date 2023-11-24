Juventus has received a positive update on the fitness front ahead of their upcoming match against Inter Milan this weekend. The clash between these two top Italian football clubs is anticipated, and Juventus aims to secure a victory.

Despite facing some serious injury concerns that could potentially impact their performance, there is good news on the recovery front. According to a report on Football Italia, Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti have returned to full training and participated in a recent training session with their teammates.

The return of these players to training is considered excellent news for Juventus, and the club will likely hope for additional recoveries and full training sessions with more players leading up to the crucial fixture against Inter.

Juve FC Says

Recovering McKennie and Miretti is a big boost for us because they are important members of the group.

We must prepare very well for this fixture because winning comes with a lot of benefits, but if we are beaten, becoming champions will get trickier for us.

Max Allegri understands this and we expect him to transmit to his players the importance of earning all the points.

Inter will give us our toughest tests yet, but our players can pass it as we have done in the past, so there is enough reason to be positive.