Juventus gets partial stadium closure for one game

A section of the Juventus stadium will be closed for one game, a sporting judge has ruled after some fans racially abused Romelo Lukaku in the game between Juve and Inter Milan.

The fans made monkey noises when the striker stepped up to take a penalty for the Nerazzurri and he was subsequently booked for provocative words towards them.

Juve and Inter Milan have since condemned the incident and the black and whites will now serve a partial stadium closure.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Tribuna Sud section of the Allianz Stadium will be closed for a game.

A statement reads: “The supporters of Juventus occupying the first tier of the sector known as the ‘tribuna sud’, during the 35th and 49th minutes of the second half shouted vulgar and insulting choruses and shouts of racial discrimination against the player of Internazionale Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.”

Juve FC Says

Racism is a big problem in Italian football and the authorities are working hard to ensure it ends.

However, they need the support of everyone and some fans need education on the subject matter.

It is not a menace that can easily be stamped out, but the club must try its best to ensure it is reduced to the minimum.