Juventus continues to make waves in Serie A with several players nominated for the prestigious Gran Galà del Calcio awards. Last season, the Bianconeri secured the Coppa Italia, but their inconsistency in the league meant they fell short in the title race. This year, with new signings and a fresh managerial approach, Juventus is determined to build on last season’s success and achieve even greater things.

The Gran Galà del Calcio is an annual awards ceremony organized by the Italian Players’ Association. The winners are selected through a vote by the association’s members. This season, Juventus has received several nominations in various categories as reported by Football Italia. Michele di Gregorio has been nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year, a recognition of his consistent performances in goal. Gleison Bremer has earned a spot in the Defender of the Year category, thanks to his solid presence in the heart of Juventus’ defence. Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot and Teun Koopmeiners are both nominated in the Midfielder of the Year category, with their standout displays in midfield.

Additionally, Juventus’ coach, Thiago Motta, who had a successful stint with Bologna last season, has earned a nomination for Coach of the Year. His impressive work at Bologna has drawn attention, and he now hopes to bring that success to Juventus.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 2, and Juventus will be hoping that at least one of their players or Motta can take home an individual honour. Winning these awards would provide a significant morale boost for the club and serve as recognition of the talent and hard work displayed throughout the season.