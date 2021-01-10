Juventus gets some boost in their pursuit of new Aguero

Juventus has been linked with a move for Jose Juan Macias, who has been dubbed the new Aguero because of his fine performances for Chivas Guadalajara.

The Bianconeri has been scouting the world for the top young talent and he looks set to be the next that joins them.

Reports from Spain via Calciomercato says that the Bianconeri have been watching him so closely recently that a deal doesn’t look too far away.

It then says that they have been given a boost by the fact that the attacker wants to play in the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo.

They, however, have one problem with signing him this month, and that is the fact that he would need to be in a non-EU slot, which has been filled up in Turin.

The plan now is to keep watching the 21-year-old and then make their move for him in the summer.

But that would be risky because they are not the only team looking to sign him, with Napoli also keen to bring him to Europe as well.

It is not clear if Napoli has a non-EU spot available or if they are ready to make their move for him this month.