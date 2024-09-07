Juventus panicked when they saw Nicolas Gonzalez limping off during Argentina’s last match.

The winger had been selected to represent his country despite not having fully prepared for the season, as he had been waiting for Juventus to sign him from Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri secured his transfer in the final days of the window, yet Lionel Scaloni still named him in Argentina’s latest squad.

Gonzalez started their game against Chile but took a hard knock early in the second half and couldn’t continue.

It appeared he had suffered an ankle injury that could potentially sideline him for an extended period.

This caused concern for Juventus, who were eager to learn more about his condition.

Further tests will be conducted on the attacker this week, but a report from Il Bianconero suggests the injury is not as serious as initially feared, and Juve is now feeling more at ease.

The report claims he likely sustained only a contusion to the heel, which is not a major concern, meaning he won’t be returning early to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

We do not need injuries after this international break and hopefully, Gonzalez will return in good shape.