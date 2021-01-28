Juventus gets transfer boost after one team drops out of Ramos race

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to land Sergio Ramos for free at the end of this season.

The Spanish defender is coming to the end of his current deal at the home of the Spanish champions.

Real Madrid wants to keep him, but they aren’t able to meet his demands. This has opened the door for other teams to try to sign him.

The defender has attracted the attention of Europe’s elite sides with the likes of PSG and Manchester United, also linked with a move for him.

Marca is reporting that Manchester United has decided not to aggressively pursue a move for him.

This is because of a pact that they entered into with Real Madrid and other top European teams that prevents them from signing players from each other.

The English side will now move for him only if it becomes clear that he is leaving the Bernabeu.

Although the report claims that Juventus is also part of the pact, it didn’t say if Andrea Pirlo’s men will also drop their interest.

Ramos has won numerous trophies including the Champions League at Real Madrid, he can help Juventus end their wait for the prestigious gong.