Juventus gets transfer boost as Ligue 1 club needs to sell €100m worth of players

December 27, 2021 - 9:30 pm

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Mauro Icardi next month after a new report reveals PSG needs to sell players to balance their books.

The Ligue 1 side splashed the cash on several high-profile players in the summer.

Although most of them joined the club for free, they are on huge wages at the Parc des Princes.

L’Equipe via Football Italia claims they need to make €100m in player sales next month and they have placed some stars on their transfer list.

The list includes Juventus’ target, Icardi, who could leave to return to Serie A with Max Allegri’s squad in the new year.

The report also says Georginio Wijnaldum could be offloaded by the French club, and reports have linked Juve with a move for him.

Juve FC Says

Icardi would be a great signing for this Juve team and it could be the best time to get their man.

Dusan Vlahovic is also on their radar but signing him is much more complicated considering several clubs are pushing to add him to their squad as well.

Icardi is more experienced, but Vlahovic would serve the Bianconeri the longest since he is just 21.

