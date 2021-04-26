Juventus gets transfer boost as Milan identifies a replacement for their target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Gigio Donnarumma from Milan as the Rossoneri appear to have given up on keeping him and are now linked with a replacement.

The Italian national team number one and the Lombardy side have spent much of this season negotiating a new deal, yet they seem far away from reaching an agreement.

His current contract expires at the end of this season and Milan is now fighting a losing battle in their bid to get their man to commit to them for the next few seasons.

Juventus has a decent goalkeeper in Wojciech Szczęsny, but he is already 31 and will be thinking about retirement in the next few years.

Donnarumma is just 22 and would offer Juve his best years if he joins them now on a long-term contract.

Todofichajes says Milan is working on signing an alternative should they eventually miss out on keeping hold of Donnarumma.

One goalkeeper that they want is Lille number one, Mike Maignan.

The Frenchman has been in fine form and he is one reason why his current side tops the Ligue 1 table and could end PSG’s dominance of the French league.

The report says he has a deal until 2022 and would cost Milan less than 20m euros.