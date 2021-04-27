Juventus gets transfer boost as one team drops out of goalkeeper race

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Milan’s contract rebel, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international has been negotiating a new deal with the Rossoneri for much of this season, yet they have reached no agreement.

The player and club have been in extensive negotiations for some time but the clock is ticking down.

The goalie would be a free agent at the end of this season and could even start negotiating with a new team immediately.

However, he seems to be focused on a renewal with Milan, at least for now.

Juventus has been linked with a move for him as they believe he would be an upgrade to Wojciech Szczęsny.

They face competition from top teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG, but the latter has now dropped out of the race, according to Football Italia.

The report says the French side has just announced that Keylor Navas has signed a new contract to keep him with them until 2024 and that effectively ends their interest in the Milan man.

This has now made it a lot easier for Juventus to sign him at the end of the campaign and it would be interesting to see if they will meet his contract demands.