Juventus gets transfer boost as Ramos rejects latest Madrid offer

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Sergio Ramos in the summer.

The Spaniard has been trying to get a new deal at the former European champions, but an agreement cannot be reached.

Madrid has made Ramos a variety of offers that haven’t impressed him and he has turned them down.

Conflicting reports have been flying around about his future with some claiming that he would stay.

But the latest update from Spain via Tuttojuve claims that he has rejected another Madrid offer.

This has opened the door for Juve to get their man for free at the end of this season.

His transfer wouldn’t be a cheap one for the Bianconeri to pull off in terms of salary, particularly because they already face competition from the likes of Manchester United and PSG.

Both teams are also top European sides like the Bianconeri, and they would be keen to get one of the best free agents available when this season concludes.

Although he is already 34, the defender remains as reliable as ever, and he has helped Los Blancos to win several trophies, including the coveted Champions League.