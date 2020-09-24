Juventus gets transfer boost as target also wants to join them

Tuttosport is reporting that Federico Chiesa has rejected offers from AC Milan and abroad because he has his mind set on a move to Juventus.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in Italy in recent seasons and his fine performances for Fiorentina and the Italian national team has attracted the attention of teams around Europe and in Italy.

He has always been committed to Fiorentina since he came through their ranks, but this summer might be the last one with the club.

The report claims that Milan have approached him and they are keen to get the deal over the line, however, he isn’t looking to join the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro.

Tuttosport further claims that he will wait for Juve to make their move for him, and the Old Ladies are also working on bringing him to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri via Fabio Paratici is trying to convince Rocco B. Commisso, the owner of Fiorentina to accept an offer for the youngster.

The report also claims that Juventus want a similar deal to the one that they have just struck with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Alvaro Morata.

The report adds that they are willing to pay a loan fee and take him temporarily for the season with a view to making the transfer permanent at the end of the season.