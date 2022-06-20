Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Toni Kroos as the midfielder plans to end his time at Real Madrid next summer.

The German is one of the finest and most decorated players in the world, and he has been at Madrid since 2014.

He has won all the club trophies he can win with the Spanish club, including the last Champions League title.

He has a deal with them until the end of next season, and clubs have been looking to sign him from Los Blancos.

Juve is one of them, and they have now been handed a boost in their pursuit.

Cadena Ser via Tuttomercatoweb reports that he will not renew his deal with Madrid and hopes to leave as a free agent next summer.

Juve FC Says

This is certainly a boost to our chances of adding Kroos to our team, and now is probably the time to contact his entourage and make our intentions known to them.

If we persist, we could convince him that Turin is the next best city he can live in as a player.

He would have other suitors looking to sign him, so his next move might come down to who offers him the most money.