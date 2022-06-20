Kroos
Juventus gets transfer boost as target decides to leave Real Madrid

June 20, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Toni Kroos as the midfielder plans to end his time at Real Madrid next summer.

The German is one of the finest and most decorated players in the world, and he has been at Madrid since 2014.

He has won all the club trophies he can win with the Spanish club, including the last Champions League title.

He has a deal with them until the end of next season, and clubs have been looking to sign him from Los Blancos.

Juve is one of them, and they have now been handed a boost in their pursuit.

Cadena Ser via Tuttomercatoweb reports that he will not renew his deal with Madrid and hopes to leave as a free agent next summer.

Juve FC Says

This is certainly a boost to our chances of adding Kroos to our team, and now is probably the time to contact his entourage and make our intentions known to them.

If we persist, we could convince him that Turin is the next best city he can live in as a player.

He would have other suitors looking to sign him, so his next move might come down to who offers him the most money.

2 Comments

    Reply martinn June 20, 2022 at 11:06 pm

    interesting, have Kroos every day than ronaldo back, who `scored 30 goals` by focussing every single attack on him and destroying the rest of the team`s confidence and tanked our goal difference, infected the fan base and locker room with his toxicity and i`ve not forgotten how he left us. ininite no.

    Reply Keveon June 20, 2022 at 11:37 pm

    Kroos make much sense. The Smarter option would be to just work with Locatelli.

