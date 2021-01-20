Juventus gets transfer boost as target joins up with super agent

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to land Rodrigo De Paul as a report from France via Calciomercato claims he has teamed up with Mino Raiola.

The Argentine midfielder has emerged as one of the best in Italy in recent seasons, and Juve wants to sign him.

Udinese isn’t looking to make things easy for the Bianconeri, but this report will be a boost to their hopes of landing him.

Raiola has a good relationship with the Italian champions after helping them to sign the likes of Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt.

He will have a busy summer, and the Bianconeri will be one of the teams making good use of his services.

Juve wants to bring Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium, it seems that De Paul might be joining him.

While a move for the Argentinean is unlikely in this transfer window, Juventus will be confident that Raiola will help them stay ahead of his other suitors and eventually land him.

The report says that Inter Milan also wants to sign him.

Antonio Conte’s men are looking to win the Scudetto ahead of the Bianconeri, and landing De Paul under their noses will also delight them.