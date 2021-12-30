Dembele
Juventus gets transfer boost as their target now looks set to leave his club

December 30, 2021 - 1:15 pm

Juventus has been in the running for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele for some time now.

However, it seemed he would remain at the Spanish club after Xavi Hernandez became their new manager and told the Frenchman he is a part of his plans.

Contract talks then looked positive, but in a surprising twist, a report on Football Italia claims talks have broken down and the former Borussia Dortmund man is now likely to leave the Catalans.

Because his current deal expires at the end of this season, the report claims the Blaugrana would look to sell him next month.

This has opened the door for Juve to land their man, but Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in a move for the winger.

Juve FC Says

Dembele is a delightful player to watch and when he is top form, there are only a few footballers on the planet who can use both feet effectively as he can.

However, he is rarely match-fit and his off-field lifestyle and attitude are not the best.

Juve has their fair share of injury-prone players and it makes little sense to add Dembele to the group.

Max Allegri is already struggling to get consistent performance from the likes of Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey. No need to add Dembele to the squad.

