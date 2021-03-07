Juventus gets transfer boost following latest Pogba update

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to land Paul Pogba this summer with a new report claiming that the Frenchman isn’t negotiating a new deal with Manchester United.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Juve for much of this season, with the Bianconeri eyeing a reunion.

He was on their books between 2012 and 2016 and enjoyed much success during his time in Turin.

He hasn’t had the best of times since he returned to Old Trafford and he now looks set to leave United.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, but there is no chance of him signing a new deal, according to a report from The Daily Star.

The report says the Red Devils are in the dark over his plans for the future and there has been no talks between the club and his representatives.

The midfielder has enjoyed a resurgence in recent months and has been a key part of the Manchester United side that is battling Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Juventus will now become more confident about landing him in the summer following this report.

This is because it will force United to sell him when the transfer window reopens unless they are prepared to lose him for nothing in the summer of 2022.