Juventus gets transfer boost with latest Locatelli admission

Manuel Locatelli is the name of one player that might be on the books of Juventus in the near future.

The former AC Milan man has been developing his game at Sassuolo and he has now emerged as one of the finest young midfielders in Italy.

He caught the eye of Andrea Pirlo in the last transfer window and the Bianconeri had him in their plans, but they moved for Weston McKennie instead.

That doesn’t mean that they have forgotten about him and as he continues to develop his game, they will surely move to sign him when they can.

The midfielder will have several teams looking to sign him because of his fine performances this season and he has now revealed something that will be a boost to Juventus chances of landing him.

Speaking about players that he looks up to, Locatelli revealed that current Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo is an idol of his and that he has the image of the former midfielder hanging in his room.

He said in an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Pirlo has always been my idol, I had his poster hanging in my room”