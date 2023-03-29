Juventus gets triple injury boost ahead of Inter Milan match

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their upcoming game against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Max Allegri’s men can win that competition and the Europa League, but they need all their best players to be fit for the fixtures in both competitions.

The black and whites have been without Arkaduisz Milik and Fabio Miretti for several weeks as both nursed different injuries.

Alex Sandro was injured recently and joined them on the sidelines, while the fit players deliver top performances for the Bianconeri.

A report on Sempre Inter reveals the black and whites have recovered the trio ahead of the game against the Nerazzurri.

Juve’s next game this weekend might come too soon for some of them, but the report claims the black and whites will almost certainly have them available for both games against Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

The Coppa Italia is an important competition for us this season, as it is not ideal for us to go two seasons without winning a trophy.

We must take the games seriously and with a fully-fit squad, we can back ourselves to win the matches.

These players will be eager to impress and anyone Allegri fields in the games, we expect top performances from them.