Juventus could turn their attention towards Giorgi Mamardashvili if they can’t buy his Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker.

The Bianconeri are planning to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Michele Di Gregorio, who has been largely unconvincing this season.

Luciano Spalletti has identified his former Roma pupil, Alisson, as his first choice for the role, and the latter expressed his desire to return to Italian football.

Juventus shift their focus from Alisson to Giorgi Mamardashvili

As reported earlier today, Liverpool were planning a change of the guard for next season, with Mamardashvili taking the starting role from Alisson.

However, the Brazilian isn’t willing to remain at Anfield Road as a backup option, so he asked the club to sanction his transfer to Juventus.

Nevertheless, Arne Slot is keen to keep Alisson, especially after losing two locker-room leaders in Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Therefore, the Reds have decided to delay their plans by confirming Alisson as their first choice for next season, and sending Mamardashvili away on loan.

According to Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Juventus are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they would also be interested in signing the Georgian custodian on loan.

“While awaiting to understand what Liverpool will decide to do with Alisson, Juventus has made inquiries with the Reds regarding the loan of Giorgi Mamardashvili,” posted the transfer market expert on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

In attesa di comprendere quello che il Liverpool deciderà di fare per Alisson, la Juventus ha preso informazioni con i Reds per il prestito di Giorgi Mamardashvili — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) May 27, 2026

Mamardashvili’s background & Liverpool stats

Mamardashvili rose to prominence after joining Valencia in the summer of 2021. The 25-year-old then completed a €30 million move to Liverpool in the summer of 2024, but the Premier League giants kept him on loan at Los Che for another year.

Last summer, the Georgian international joined Arne Slot’s squad, acting as Alisson’s understudy.

With the Brazilian struggling with injuries this season, Mamardashvili was able to make 20 appearances across all competitions. He conceded 34 goals in the process and registered three clean sheets.