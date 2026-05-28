Juventus could turn their attention towards Giorgi Mamardashvili if they can’t buy his Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker.
The Bianconeri are planning to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Michele Di Gregorio, who has been largely unconvincing this season.
Luciano Spalletti has identified his former Roma pupil, Alisson, as his first choice for the role, and the latter expressed his desire to return to Italian football.
Juventus shift their focus from Alisson to Giorgi Mamardashvili
As reported earlier today, Liverpool were planning a change of the guard for next season, with Mamardashvili taking the starting role from Alisson.
However, the Brazilian isn’t willing to remain at Anfield Road as a backup option, so he asked the club to sanction his transfer to Juventus.
Nevertheless, Arne Slot is keen to keep Alisson, especially after losing two locker-room leaders in Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.
Therefore, the Reds have decided to delay their plans by confirming Alisson as their first choice for next season, and sending Mamardashvili away on loan.
According to Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Juventus are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they would also be interested in signing the Georgian custodian on loan.
In attesa di comprendere quello che il Liverpool deciderà di fare per Alisson, la Juventus ha preso informazioni con i Reds per il prestito di Giorgi Mamardashvili
— Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) May 27, 2026
Mamardashvili’s background & Liverpool stats
Mamardashvili rose to prominence after joining Valencia in the summer of 2021. The 25-year-old then completed a €30 million move to Liverpool in the summer of 2024, but the Premier League giants kept him on loan at Los Che for another year.
Last summer, the Georgian international joined Arne Slot’s squad, acting as Alisson’s understudy.
With the Brazilian struggling with injuries this season, Mamardashvili was able to make 20 appearances across all competitions. He conceded 34 goals in the process and registered three clean sheets.
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If his transfer cost will be relatively the same as carneseccchi, why don’t we move for him instead? This would also help the national team. We need more Italians in this team. The lack of Italian in Juve I believe is the major reason the national team has been so poor. They are very few Italians here for quite some time.
“20 appearances across all competitions. He conceded 34 goals in the process and registered three clean sheets.” 34 of liverpool`s 53 conceded for the whole season. this is who you want?? but i`m sure comolli will have limb and ball trajectory data to say he `isn`t that bad`. We might not be as great as we were, but at least not embarrass the fans.
absolute comedy.