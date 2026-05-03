Juventus are reportedly laying long-term plans for their youth product Giovanni Daffara, who is currently on loan at Avellino.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks at a tender age and went through every age group, eventually becoming the first choice for the Juventus Next Gen.

The Biella native was loaned out to Avellino last summer and cemented himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in Italy’s second tier.

Juve will bring back Giovanni Daffara in the summer

Daffara initially started the campaign as a second choice for 35-year-old Antony Iannarilli, but later usurped the veteran in the pecking order.

The youngster went on to make 25 appearances in Serie B, conceding 39 goals in the process, and registering three clean sheets.

Beyond the numbers, Daffara has been able to produce remarkable displays. In his last outing against Empoli, he saved Stiven Shpendi’s spot-kick, and when the referee ordered a retake, he denied the Albanian striker once more.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are laying long-term plans for the young Italian goalkeeper.

Avellino have the option to buy Daffara at the end of the season, and they are expected to activate it. But luckily for the Bianconeri, they have inserted a buy-back in their agreement with the Campanian club, which would allow them to re-sign the player, albeit by paying an additional figure.

What Juventus plan to do with Daffara

The Serie A giants are unlikely to immediately integrate Daffara in Luciano Spalletti’s squad next season. The Turin-based newspaper envisions another loan, but this time at a Serie A club.

If the Italy U21 international passes the final test, he could finally earn his spot at Juventus in 2027.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri are planning changes in the goalkeeping department this summer, with Liverpool veteran Alisson Becker emerging as the favourite to replace Michele De Gregorio.

The Brazilian will be 34 in October, so Daffara might be the long-term solution for the No.1 role.