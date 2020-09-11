Juventus Giroud links denied

Sky Sport Italia link Juventus with a move for Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud but his agent has insisted there are no talks in place.

The Bianconeri are on the verge of terminating Gonzalo Higuain’s contract, leaving them with no recognised striker for the upcoming season.

Italian and Spanish media have linked the Old Lady with a move for both Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, but neither move has been finalised yet.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reported yesterday that Juve and Giroud had already agreed a deal in principle for a two-year contract worth €4.5 million per season.

Di Marzio also reported that the French striker would only consider leaving Stamford Bridge for Juventus this summer.

Juventus news site TuttoJuve contacted Giroud’s agent directly for comment on the transfer rumours:

“I haven’t read the news coming from Italy, but at the moment there are no contacts with Juventus.” Michael Manuello

The 33-year-old still has a year left on his Chelsea contract but has yet to agree an extension beyond June 2021.