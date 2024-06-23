Juventus are reportedly making one last-ditch attempt to keep Adrien Rabiot at the club, giving him a take-it-or-leave-it offer.

For the second year in a row, the Frenchman is heading towards the end of June with an expiring deal.

But while the two parties agreed on a bridge contract last time around, the situation looks more complex this year.

Many believe that the 29-year-old is heading towards the exit door after spending five years in Turin, with the Bianconeri already moving forward.

The Italian giants are on the cusp of signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, and are making great progress in their attempts to land Nice’s Khephran Thuram.

Nevertheless, Juve haven’t completely abandoned their negotiation talks with Rabiot and his mother/agent Veronique.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club management is making one last attempt to put the midfielder’s signature on paper.

The Old Lady is offering a two-year contract with an option for a third season. The proposal would see Rabiot earn 7.5 million euros per year.

As the source explains, Juventus have set an ultimatum as they do not wish to waste any more time or effort on this saga.

So either the former Paris Saint-Germain player accepts the offer and prolongs his stay at Continassa, or he’ll leave the club as a free agent to embark on a new career chapter.