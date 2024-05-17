Juventus has provided their rationale for dismissing Max Allegri as their manager before the season’s end.

Although it had been evident for some time that Allegri would leave the club at the end of the season, Juventus initially seemed inclined to wait until the campaign concluded.

In recent weeks, Allegri felt increasingly isolated at the club, especially after falling out with Cristiano Giuntoli.

Despite these issues, Allegri managed to win the Coppa Italia and secure Champions League qualification for the team.

However, his fate was already decided before achieving these goals. The tipping point came during the Coppa Italia final, where Juventus was not impressed with Allegri’s conduct.

This behaviour prompted the club to expedite his departure. Juventus has since explained that Allegri’s conduct during the final did not meet their standards, leading to their decision to part ways with him sooner than anticipated.

The club wrote on its website:

“Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach of the men’s first team.

“The exoneration follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have.

“It ends a period of collaboration, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended, after the previous three seasons together, with the Italian Cup final.

“The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future endeavours.‘

Juve FC Says

It is a sad ending to Allegri’s second spell at Juventus, and it is not the best way to dismiss the manager.

However, he left the Bianconeri with no choice but to sack him following his behaviour in the Coppa Italia final.