Juventus give transfer target ultimatum while his family could lure him elsewhere

June 14, 2022 - 7:15 pm

Only a few weeks ago, Angel Di Maria’s move to Juventus appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

The experienced winger has just ended a seven-year collaboration with Paris Saint Germain and is looking to spend another season in Europe to maintain an optimal physical condition ahead of the upcoming World Cup, before returning to Argentina next year.

But while the negotiations with the Bianconeri had reached an advanced stage, some stumbling blocks could prevent the move from reaching a happy ending.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are offering wages that reach 7 million euros, while Di Maria is holding out for 9 millions.

That is aside from the disagreement regarding the length of the contract. While the Bianconeri were hoping to put the player’s signature on a two-year deal to take advantage of the Growth Decree and save 50% on wages, the winger remains adamant on a one-year contract.

Therefore, the management has given the player an ultimatum, as it wants a definitive answer in the coming days. If Di Maria doesn’t accept the Old Lady’s latest proposal, Federico Cherubini will start looking elsewhere.

On another note, Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that the Argentine’s family prefers a move to Barcelona or a return to Benfica, which is another factor that is widening the distance between Juventus and their transfer target.

    Reply martinn June 14, 2022 at 7:55 pm

    we all know who `had a word with him` on National duty and now he`s not coming to Juventus. skum.

