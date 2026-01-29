Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Genoa right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy before the end of the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri have all but given up on their summer signing, Joao Mario, who has failed break into Luciano Spalletti’s plans. He was also a benchwarmer during Igor Tudor’s reign at Continassa.

Therefore, Spallatti has been almost exclusively relying on Pierre Kalulu as a right-back when playing with a four-man defence, and Weston McKennie as a right wing-back when switching to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Juventus determined to land Brooke Norton Cuffy

Due to their limited options on the right flank, Juventus are looking to recruit a new player in the coming days.

While several names have been mentioned as potential candidates, Norton-Cuffy has been on the club’s shortlist for quite some time.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus remain adamant on signing the Englishman, despite Genoa’s great resistance.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

The Old Lady has offered a loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy triggered by the club’s qualification for next season’s edition of the Champions League, which appears to be a plausible objective based on Juve’s upward trajectory.

The Ligurian club has rejected the proposed formula, but the source expects the Turin-based giants to try again.

Why Arsenal remain interested in Norton-Cuffy

Norton-Cuffy is a youth product of Arsenal, who had loan spells at Lincoln City, Rotherham, Coventry, and Millwall, before sealing a permanent transfer to Genoa in the summer of 2024.

The Grifone only paid €2 million to acquire the 22-year-old’s services, but the Gunners retained a considerable sell-on fee, so they remain heavily invested in the player’s future.

Since his arrival in Italy, the England U21 international has been making leaps and bounds, as evidenced by his soaring market value, which has now reached €16 million according to Transfermarkt.