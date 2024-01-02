Juventus has abandoned its pursuit of Lazar Samardzic due to financial constraints, as reported by Calciomercato.

The midfielder has been on their radar for several seasons and has been among the top players in his position in the league over the last two terms.

During the summer, Udinese reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sell him, and he engaged in talks with the Nerazzurri. However, an agreement on personal terms could not be reached, leading to a breakdown in the negotiations. This provided Juventus with an opportunity to intensify their interest in securing his signature.

Despite Samardzic remaining on the Bianconeri’s radar, the report discloses that Juventus has now withdrawn from pursuing a move for him, citing financial constraints as the primary reason.

Juve FC Says

We need reinforcements from this month, especially in our midfield, but we must sign only players we can afford.

Udinese will want a good fee for Samardzic because many clubs want to add him to their squad.

If we enter the race, we will pay over his real market value to sign him, so it might be better to move away from the midfielder.

There are other midfielders we can sign for less, and they will do a good job for us.