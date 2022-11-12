Juventus has been handed a transfer boost as they chase the signature of Bayern Munich star, Benjamin Pavard.

The Frenchman will be pivotal to his country at the 2022 World Cup as he was at Russia 2018, but his future remains uncertain.

As he runs down his contract at Bayern Munich, it seems he might not extend his stay at the German club.

European sides are monitoring him and Juve is keen for him to become one of their own.

The full-back has now handed the Bianconeri a huge boost after admitting he will like to try a new experience in another country.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This is my seventh year here and with Bayern I have won everything I could win, at this point I would not oppose the proposal of a new project that could stimulate me, perhaps in a new country in the which one can compare with a culture that I do not yet know.”

Juve FC Says

Pavard is one of the finest full-backs around and he proved that in the victorious France team in 2018.

His performance in that competition earned him the move to Bayern a year later, where he has been a solid player.

Adding him to our squad will improve its quality, but we have to act fast because we are not the only club paying attention to his contract situation.