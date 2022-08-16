Juventus given a boost in their pursuit of PSG star Paredes

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Leandro Paredes to their squad in this transfer window.

The midfielder has been their main target for that area of their team this summer.

PSG is happy to sell him for the right price, and the French club has held talks with the Bianconeri.

However, they have been asking for upwards of 20m euros to release him, and Juve might struggle to pay that amount.

The Bianconeri continued to keep tabs on him as they look to offload some deadwood from their team.

Paredes is also open to the move, and a breakthrough could happen this week.

This is because a report on Tuttojuve reveals that PSG is now prepared to allow him to leave on loan with an obligation to buy.

This will boost Juve’s chances of adding him to their squad soon enough.

Juve FC Says

We have started this season well, but it doesn’t mean our problems are all gone.

We need more depth in midfield, and Paredes’ arrival will provide that for us at the club.

If Adrien Rabiot leaves for Manchester United, it becomes a necessity to add a new midfielder to our squad.