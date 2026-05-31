Arne Slot’s Liverpool departure has given Juventus renewed hopes of landing Alisson Becker this summer.

Luciano Spalletti had identified his former Roma pupil as the favourite to replace the unconvincing Michele Di Gregorio between the posts.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is reportedly open to joining the Bianconeri, but the Premier League giants decided to block the operation.

Juventus hoping for Areola’s help to recruit Alisson

As reported earlier this week, Slot was keen to keep Alisson at Anfield after losing two locker-room leaders in Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Therefore, the Dutchman decided to postpone his plans to hand Giorgi Mamardashvili a starting role for another year.

The Reds thus planned to send the Georgian international away on loan for next season, with Juventus emerging as a potential destination.

Nevertheless, all the cards have been reshuffled on Saturday when Liverpool announced Slot’s sacking.

The Dutch manager will be replaced by former Bournemouth head coach Andoni Areola, who might opt for a different plan.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are keeping a close eye on the latest developments in Merseyside, as they hope that Iraola will reverse his predecessor’s plans by lifting the veto on Alisson’s departure.

The source believes that the former Roma goalkeeper will not accept a secondary role at the club, and would vigorously push for an exit should Mamardashvili usurp him in the new pecking order.

Juventus also following De Gea & Nubel

The Turin-based newspaper insists that the Brazilian international remains Juve’s primary choice for the No.1 role.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants realise that the situation remains complicated, so they continue to track two alternative profiles.

The first is David De Gea, who spent the last two campaigns at Fiorentina following a one-year career break. The 34-year-old’s contract is valid until 2028, but the Viola would be open to early termination to get rid of his relatively high salary.

The second is Alexander Nubel, who will return to Bayern Munich following a three-year loan spell at Stuttgart. With Manuel Neuer renewing his contract with the Bavarian giants, the 29-year-old will be seeking an exit.