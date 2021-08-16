Juventus given boost in Pogba pursuit – But they face competition from two giants

On the first day of the Premier League season, Paul Pogba was one of the best performers of the entire weekend with a sublime showing during Manchester United’s 5-1 victory over Leeds United.

Although Bruno Bernandes took the match ball home after bagging a hattrick, the Frenchman also impressed, providing a trio of assists for his teammates.

The midfielder’s great performance – coupled with his ever-growing chemistry with Bruno – suggested that he could renew his contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 following a brilliant spell with Juventus, but his current deal is set to expire by the end of the season.

Nonetheless, the Daily Star (via ilBianconero) believes that the 2018 World Cup winner doesn’t intend to sign a new contract, as he’s aiming to leave the club next summer.

This report offers a boost for Juve fans who are hoping to see the exciting midfielder complete a return to Turin – even if they have to wait for another year.

However, the Old Lady won’t be alone in the race. The source claims that the Italians would have to fight for the player’s signature against Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with these two European giants, especially PSG, who have built a frightening team this summer, with the additions of Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma amongst others.