Juventus given some breathing room in the race for Vlahovic

Despite facing an uphill battle, Juventus are adamant on remaining in the race to sign one of the best young bombers in European football.

Dusan Vlahovic has no shortage in suitors, but the Bianconeri often attempt to snatch the best talents from their Tuscan rivals.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Fiorentina will not allow their striker to leave in January.

Therefore, the auction for the Serbian’s signature will have to wait until June.

The report explains that the Viola are dreaming of landing themselves a historic Top 4 finish that would qualify them for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

However, they are completely aware that in order to maintain their hopes, they must absolutely keep Vlahovic at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

The bomber is leading the club’s charge this season and has scored 16 Serie A goals thus far.

Even though signing Vlahovic remains a particularly complicated task for Juventus, a delay would surely help their case.

The Bianconeri are in the midst of a financial crisis at the moment. While this issue is expected to persist until the summer, many things could change between now and then.

The club’s hierarchy is attempting to steady the ship with a capital increase, and offloading some of the deadwood would have a positive impact on the balance sheet.

We better not get our hopes too high for this one, but the again, never say never.