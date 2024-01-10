Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is a player whom Salernitana now regrets not securing permanently when they had him on loan, and they are eager to bring him back to their squad.

During the second half of the previous season, the midfielder spent time on loan with Salernitana, and the club had the option to make his move permanent. Regrettably, they chose not to exercise that option, allowing him to return to Juventus to continue his development with the club.

Despite not featuring in many games in Turin, Nicolussi Caviglia has demonstrated his quality in the limited minutes he has received. Recognising the potential in the midfielder, Salernitana has expressed a desire to bring him back on loan this month to reinforce their midfield. However, Juventus has rejected their request.

Despite Salernitana’s persistent efforts, a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Juventus has firmly decided to retain Nicolussi Caviglia, and there is no possibility of him moving to Salerno at this time.

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia is an important option for us now that we do not have enough cover in midfield.

He has to remain at the Allianz Stadium for the rest of the term unless we sign one of our many midfield targets this month.

We must maintain a good squad depth, otherwise, injuries to a few players will ruin everything we have worked hard for.