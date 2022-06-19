Juventus has given Jean-Claude Junior Ntenda a new deal until 2024 as he recovers from an ACL injury.

The Frenchman plays as a left-back for the club’s under-23, having joined them from Nantes in 2020.

He played just two matches last season because of the injury, but the club believes he is still full of potential and has handed him a contract extension, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The Bianconeri have placed a lot of trust in their youth players in recent months and Ntenda must be dreaming of his first-team debut soon.

This new deal means he has two more years to perform well and catch the attention of Max Allegri so that he can get his chance.

Juve FC Says

Our youth team has some of the finest players around the world and the Ntenda’s promise is the reason the club added him to their squad.

Hopefully, he can now kick on and get his career back on track so that he will reach his full potential.

Perhaps, we need to pay more attention to the youngsters in our youth team before using the transfer market.

But a need to win trophies sooner will make it hard for Allegri to give chances to many youngsters.