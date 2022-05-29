Juventus has handed a new deal to Filippo Ranocchia until 2026 and will now look to send him out on loan to a Serie A club next season.

The midfielder is one of the finest players being forged at the club and he spent the just-concluded season on loan at Vicenza.

He did well and has attracted the attention of some clubs, and Juve is also considering keeping him in their squad.

The 21-year-old faces competition from top players if he stays at the club next season.

Calciomercato reports that his new deal will not guarantee him staying. Instead, Juve is already exploring the option of sending him out on loan to a club in Serie A.

With competition for a spot on the team from the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella, Ranocchia will struggle to play at Juve next season.

This means he should leave on loan as the best option for his development.

Because he did well in his last temporary spell, he is very likely to get a top-flight club that will take a chance on him.

But if none will guarantee him regular playing time, Juve can send him to another competitive Serie B side.