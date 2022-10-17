Juventus gives flop a few games to decide his future

Juventus brought Moise Kean back to their team last season as they searched for more goals.

He had thrived on loan at PSG in the previous campaign, and they believed he could replicate that in Turin.

The striker has not had the same impact, and he is even worse than he was at Everton.

The Toffees were smart to secure an agreement that forces Juventus to sign him permanently after a two-year loan stint.

Now the striker is underperforming, and the move seems like a mistake.

But Juve must make the move permanent if certain achievable parameters are met.

Calciomercato reveals he missed his chance to prove he is worth keeping in the game against Torino.

The Bianconeri have now decided to give him the next few games to show that he is worth keeping on.

If that doesn’t happen, the report says Juve will quickly offload him in the January window.

Juve FC Says

Bringing Kean back seemed the perfect decision after his fine form on loan at PSG.

However, he has not returned the faith Max Allegri has shown in him, and we probably should cut our losses and offload him.

But it really makes no sense to pay close to 30m euros to add him to our squad permanently, judging by his recent performances.