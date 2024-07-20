Juventus is prepared to send Matias Soule to AS Roma after he decided he prefers to join them rather than move to the Premier League.

Leicester City has made the highest bid for his signature and is ready to offer him a good wage.

However, the attacker wants to stay in Serie A, prioritising a move to AS Roma.

The Serie A club has abandoned their interest in Federico Chiesa to focus on signing Soule, and he hopes the transfer is finalised soon.

Soule is waiting for both clubs to reach an agreement, but the latest offer from AS Roma is less than what Juve would have received if he had moved to Leicester City.

A report on Tuttojuve claims that the Bianconeri have now told Roma they must match Leicester City’s offer to secure the transfer.

Juventus is using the Premier League club’s offer as a benchmark for selling the Argentine attacker.

Juve FC Says

Soule did well in Serie A last season, so Roma is getting a very good player. If they consider him an important target, they should be willing to pay a good fee to sign him.

If they do not pay up, he has to stay or accept a move to the Premier League.