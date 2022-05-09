Juventus giving greenlight to newly promoted club to keep loanee

Luca Zanimacchia is very likely to remain at Cremonese after he helped them to gain promotion to Serie A.

The winger spent this campaign with them and it was a successful loan spell for the 23-year-old.

He will return to Juventus at the end of this campaign and his future would need to be sorted out again by the Bianconeri.

He cannot get playing chances in the current team, which means he is better off leaving the club in the summer again.

Tuttojuve claims The Gray and Reds want to keep the team that won their promotion together.

This means they will return to sign Zanimacchia again. If they make their approach, the report claims Juve will be happy to send him away again.

The Bianconeri have already signalled that to them and they await the newly-promoted side’s offer.

Juve FC Says

We need to give our youngsters the chance to build a playing career for themselves at other clubs.

Zanimacchia will not be good enough to catch Max Allegri’s attention, so he is better off being sent out on loan for yet another season, or being sold permanently.

This would help him get better and probably return to the club as the finished article at the end of this season.