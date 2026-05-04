Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer owned up to the mistake he made in the draw against Hellas Verona, which led to the shocking opener.

The Bianconeri hosted the already-relegated Venetians at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While Luciano Spalletti’s men appeared to be in full control from the get-go, they couldn’t translate their domination into goals.

On the contrary, the visitors stunned the home crowd by scoring from their first chance of the match in the 34th minute.

Gleison Bremer does a mea culpa after Verona howler

Verona’s goal stemmed from Bremer’s failure to properly clear the ball. The Brazilian defender was too casual inside the penalty box.

The 29-year-old tried to pick up Pierre Kalulu at the corner flag, but his pass was too tame, while Domagoj Bradaric was closing up on the Frenchman.

The Croatian wing-back was thus able to collect the ball, and he immediately found Kieron Bowie, who beat Michele Di Gregorio at his near post.

After the match, Bremer raised his hand and admitted his mistake, while vowing to do better in the final three rounds of the season.

“Due to a misunderstanding, I was the one who made the mistake,” wrote the Brazilian international on his Instagram account.

“I take responsibility without excuses. I should have done better. Now, more united than ever. Fino alla fine.”

What Bremer’s mistake tells us about the Juventus squad

Thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s free-kick, Juventus were able to salvage a point. However, it remains a poor result and a wasted opportunity for the club to catch Milan in third place, and more importantly, keep Como and Roma in the rearview mirror in the fight for fourth place.

Instead, the Giallorossi can now reduce the gap to a single point by beating Fiorentina on Monday evening.

As for Bremer, this mistake ruined what started as a positive outing for the team and him personally. Just minutes before Verona’s opener, he came extremely close to scoring himself, but was denied by the post.

In his post-match press conference, Spalletti defended the former Torino star, noting that the squad simply lacks a ball-playing defender to take this burden off the likes of Bremer and Lloyd Kelly, who aren’t built for this particular task.