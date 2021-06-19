Juventus goalkeeper all set for contract renewal

After developing as a youth product within the club, Carlo Pinsoglio’s story with Juventus is set to continue.

The goalkeeper went on numerous loan spells between 2010 and 2017, but eventually returned to serve as the Old Lady’s third choice.

Nonetheless, the Italian’s role doesn’t end here, as he’s considered to be one of the most beloved characters in the locker-room.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic that saw the club playing without crowds in attendance, Pinsoglio turned into Juve’s ultimate fan, cheering on his teammates with his booming voice and enthusiastic support.

The shot-stopper’s contract is set to expire by the end of the month, and his teammates – as well as the fans – were hoping that he remains at the club.

According to Calciomercato, everyone will get their wish, as Pinsoglio’s contract is set to be renewed for another season.

The goalkeeper only made one appearance last season – coming in as a substitute against Bologna on the final day of the campaign.

The 31-year-old is expected to act as the third choice for yet another season, with Wojciech Szczesny maintaining his starting berth.

However, after the departure of club legend Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus need to find themselves a new goalkeeper who can act as a number two, and prove to be reliable enough to replace the Pole whenever called upon.