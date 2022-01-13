Juventus goalkeeper finally receives his Green Pass

Despite his heroics againt Roma last Sunday, Wojciech Szczesny remained on the bench for the Italian Super Cup clash against Inter.

Apparently, the Pole was yet to recive his Green Pass, which is a document given by the Italian authorities for the persons who received their Covid-19 vaccination dose. The vaccinated person must wait for 15 days to receive his pass.

On Wednesday morning, the 31-year-old had to travel alone to Milano to rejoin the squad, as the authorities prohibited him from joining his teammates for the trip towards the Guiseppe Meazza.

Therefore, Max Allegri opted to start with Mattia Perin in the first lineup during the losing effort against Inter.

But according to ilBianconero, Szczesny has now received his Green Pass, and will join his teammates at the J-Hotel for the preparations ahead of the encounter against on Saturday night.

Thus, we can expect the former Arsenal man to regain his starting berth, as things finally return to normal.

Juve FC say

Despite Tek’s absence, Perin proved to be one of the Bianconeri’s best performers on Wednesday night, making some crucial saves against the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries, and was fautless on both goals.

And yet, the Poland international remains the first choice goalkeeper and for a good reason.

Although he suffered from a nervy start of the season, Szczesny has been putting some excellent displays recently, and Allegri will surely relish the chance to field him in the starting lineup once again.